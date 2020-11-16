Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$34.00

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.70.

TSE TOY opened at C$31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

