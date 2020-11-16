Royal Bank of Canada Raises Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$62.00

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,396. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$156,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $765,742.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

