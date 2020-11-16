Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$6.00

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday.

DR opened at C$6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. Medical Facilities Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

