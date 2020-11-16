Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.95 ($5.83).

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

