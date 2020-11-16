SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

