Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

