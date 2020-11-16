Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

