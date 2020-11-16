Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.25

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

