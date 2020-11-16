Scotiabank Boosts Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) alerts:

TSE BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.43. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.