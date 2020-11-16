Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.50

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.35.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.45. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

