Scotiabank Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.84 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

