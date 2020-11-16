Scotiabank Increases Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.30

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.80 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at C$553,959.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

