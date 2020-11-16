Scotiabank Raises CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Price Target to $21.00

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIFAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIFAF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.