Scotiabank Raises Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$7.50

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

Get Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:HNL opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.