SEA (SE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SE opened at $181.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $187.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

