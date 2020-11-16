Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.