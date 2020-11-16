Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

