Short Interest in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Rises By 526.0%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anchiano Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.