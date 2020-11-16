Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of SWIR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

