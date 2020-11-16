SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

ETR:S92 opened at €48.06 ($56.54) on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 12-month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 12-month high of €45.98 ($54.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 201.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.60.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

