Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,323,965 shares of company stock valued at $167,761,186 in the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

