Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

