SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $1,778.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 996,050,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,974,463 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

