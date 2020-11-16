Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $66,622.79 and $3,282.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00962310 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002425 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,891.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00096134 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 877,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,238 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

