SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

