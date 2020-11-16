Sphere (SPHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,040.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $910,176.31 and approximately $1,040.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,236.08 or 0.99825366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003082 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00028589 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

