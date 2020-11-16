Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $23.54 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

