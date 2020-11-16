Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SR opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.