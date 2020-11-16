Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Splunk reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Splunk stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

