Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.26% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $14.10 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

