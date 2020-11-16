Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 132.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

