Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $130,561,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $177.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

