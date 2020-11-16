STA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

