State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 458,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

STT opened at $68.52 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

