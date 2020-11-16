Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stelco from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB raised their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.