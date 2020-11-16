Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$3.00

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRX. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE SRX opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$40,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,162,540.49.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

