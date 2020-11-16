Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.41.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

