TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.47.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

