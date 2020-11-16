TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

ETR TEG opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

