Talanx AG (TLX.F)’s (TLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLX. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Talanx AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.02.

About Talanx AG (TLX.F)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

