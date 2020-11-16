TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%.

TC PipeLines stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.