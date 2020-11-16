TD Securities Boosts Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

TSE:BIR opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $547.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

