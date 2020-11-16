TD Securities Boosts Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$35.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock opened at C$28.80 on Thursday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.42 and a 52-week high of C$35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

