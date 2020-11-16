TD Securities Cuts Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$15.50

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.