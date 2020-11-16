TD Securities Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$4.75

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.