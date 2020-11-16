TD Securities Raises StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVI. Cormark dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.85 price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.67.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$183,942.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,032.67. Insiders bought 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399 over the last ninety days.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

