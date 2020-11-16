TD Securities Raises Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Price Target to C$1.85

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRL stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17.

Get Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) alerts:

About Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.