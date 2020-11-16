TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,581 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 756,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $114.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.