Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Textron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Textron by 62.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.