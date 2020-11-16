TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

